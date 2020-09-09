South Africa’s Archbishop Tutu and wife unhurt by housefire

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African anti-apartheid veteran and Nobel laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah have escaped unharmed from a fire in their cottage at a retirement complex outside Cape Town. A statement from the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation said the couple did not sustain any injuries and were in good spirits, The statement said a faulty gas heater is suspected of starting the fire. Tutu, 88, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his nonviolent opposition to South Africa’s previous racist regime of white minority rule known as apartheid. In 1986 he became the first Black to be archbishop of Cape Town in the Anglican church.