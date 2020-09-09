European shares open higher after bleak day in Asia

European stocks and U.S. futures are higher after a day of losses in Asia following a sell-off of big technology stocks on Wall Street. Shares rose Wednesday in Paris and London but fell in Tokyo and Shanghai. Troubles with Astra-Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine trial and simmering China-U.S. tensions also have rattled investors. Oil prices also rebounded after sharp losses the day before. Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 2.8% and clinched its first three-day losing streak in nearly three months. Apple, Microsoft and Amazon were among the Big Tech stocks to sink more than 4%, torpedoing broad market indexes.