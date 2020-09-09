Temps remain cool, quick break from rain coming

MADISON (WKOW) - It's another day of scattered, mainly light, showers across southern Wisconsin with cloudy and cool conditions.

A stalled boundary is bringing the rounds of light showers. The pattern continues through part of Thursday. Dry weather makes a comeback for a day before another wet, rainy day on Saturday.

The amount of rain we've received thus far in Madison for the month of September is above average. We have 1.37 inches of rain, where we normally have 0.91 inches of rain.

Temperatures continue to be cool, well below normal. Although, Thursday is a bit warmer than what we felt Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs in the 60s will transition to highs in the 70s by the weekend.