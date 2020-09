GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 9 p.m. the Packers will air a “Total Packers 2020 Season Preview Show, presented by Bob’s Discount Furniture,” to showcase the upcoming season, the special players on both sides of the ball and the matchups to come.

Tune in for this on-air only special broadcast on WKOW, WXOW, WQOW and WAOW.

WKOW viewers can watch or record "The Goldbergs" and "The Connors" from 12:05 a.m. – 1:05 a.m. or ONLINE HERE.