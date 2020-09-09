TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 person dead, 1 hurt following semi-truck crash on I-39/90 near Edgerton

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol said one person has died in a crash on I-39/90 near Edgerton early Wednesday morning.

One other person was hurt.

They report two semi trucks crashed at mile marker 166.

A southbound semi drove thru the median colliding with a semi driving northbound. One of the semis became engulfed in flames.

Both people involved are semi-truck drivers.

Currently, lanes of I-39/90 in both directions are closed and an alternate route has been activated.

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes in both directions on I-39/90 near Edgerton are blocked because of a crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m.

/#TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash closing I-39/90 in Edgerton. We have a crew heading there now and will have live updates throughout #WakeUpWI. pic.twitter.com/giYNCLyg8Y — WKOW 27 (@WKOW) September 9, 2020

WisDOT reports northbound lanes are closed beyond WIS 26. Southbound lanes are closed beyond WIS 59.

Traffic is expected to be impacted throughout the early morning commute hours.

Alternate routes provided by WisDOT:

NB traffic detoured at HWY 14 to HWY 51 back to the interstate.

SB traffic detoured at HWY 51 to HWY 14 back to the interstate.

This is a developing story.