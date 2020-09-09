Trump raises $210 million, robust but well short of Biden

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump and Republicans jointly raised $210 million in August, a robust sum but one that was still dwarfed by the record $364.5 million raised by Democrats and their nominee, Joe Biden. Trump’s campaign released his figure Wednesday, several days later than usual and nearly a week after the Biden campaign unveiled its total, the highest for any one month during a presidential campaign. The president’s reelection team argues that it brought in more money during its party’s convention than the Democrats did in theirs, and officials insist they “will have all the resources we need” ahead of November.