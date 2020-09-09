UW Health renews focus on anti-racism and equity

MADISON (WKOW) -- While health inequities are not new to our society, COVID-19 has affected people of color disproportionately at every level.

That is why UW Health says it is placing renewed emphasis on its anti-racism strategies.

UW Health is expanding its diversity, equity and inclusion team which will allow it to better support systemwide initiatives. The health system is actively working to improve recruitment and retention of employees of color, expanding DEI professional development and training programs and integrating tools into decision-making and operational processes that improve equity. UW Health is building upon existing community partnerships and increasing its investment into communities of color. UW Health also plans to support healthcare-related public policy that addresses systemic racism.

Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, named UW Health’s first chief diversity officer in 2016, was additionally promoted to vice president this month, elevating her role to executive leadership. This move enhances her ability to advance diversity and equity initiatives systemwide while building partnerships to address social determinants and drivers of health in the community.

“Racism is a public health crisis,” said Bidar-Sielaff. “As a healthcare provider and large employer, we have a role and a responsibility to address this crisis.”