Video shows potential burglars on Madison’s east side target homes, vehicles

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities in Madison are reminding residents to lock up garages, vehicles and homes.

Madison Area Crime Stoppers posted a video on its Facebook page Tuesday showing several vehicles driving through an east side neighborhood. It appears the cars pull over when they spot a vehicle parked outside of a garage.

Someone jumps out and runs to the car, pulls the door and realizes it's locked. Then they run away.

Remember to LOCK UP your garages, vehicles, and doors. This recent video from Madison’s Eastside shows how quickly... Posted by Madison Area Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The Madison Police Department is reporting an increase in crime: