 Skip to Content

Video shows potential burglars on Madison’s east side target homes, vehicles

3:02 am News, Top Stories
MADISON VIDEO

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities in Madison are reminding residents to lock up garages, vehicles and homes.

Madison Area Crime Stoppers posted a video on its Facebook page Tuesday showing several vehicles driving through an east side neighborhood. It appears the cars pull over when they spot a vehicle parked outside of a garage.

Someone jumps out and runs to the car, pulls the door and realizes it's locked. Then they run away.

Remember to LOCK UP your garages, vehicles, and doors. This recent video from Madison’s Eastside shows how quickly...

Posted by Madison Area Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The Madison Police Department is reporting an increase in crime:

According to MPD, in August of 2020 there were a total of 172 burglaries citywide compared with 93 in August 2019.

Year-to-date there have been 428 stolen autos citywide compared to 297 in 2019.

There have been 1,016 theft from autos city-wide which is a 20% increase from the 5 year average.

In August of 2020 there were 156 theft from autos citywide compared to 132 in 2019.

Madison Area Crime Stoppers

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

Related Articles

Skip to content