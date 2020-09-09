Video shows potential burglars on Madison’s east side target homes, vehicles
MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities in Madison are reminding residents to lock up garages, vehicles and homes.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers posted a video on its Facebook page Tuesday showing several vehicles driving through an east side neighborhood. It appears the cars pull over when they spot a vehicle parked outside of a garage.
Someone jumps out and runs to the car, pulls the door and realizes it's locked. Then they run away.
The Madison Police Department is reporting an increase in crime:
According to MPD, in August of 2020 there were a total of 172 burglaries citywide compared with 93 in August 2019.
Year-to-date there have been 428 stolen autos citywide compared to 297 in 2019.
There have been 1,016 theft from autos city-wide which is a 20% increase from the 5 year average.
In August of 2020 there were 156 theft from autos citywide compared to 132 in 2019.Madison Area Crime Stoppers