Virtual Packers pep rally scheduled for Saturday

GREEN BAY (WKOW) --Green Bay Packers fans are invited to take part in a virtual pep rally Saturday ahead of the first regular season home game on Sunday.

The virtual pep rally will be held on packers.com, as well as the team’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts. It begins at 6 p.m.

Anyone who participates in the rally will have a chance to enter a sweepstakes to win autographed Packers items, gift cards to the Pro Shop, and more, according to the team.

The Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 12 p.m.