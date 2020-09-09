WATCH: ‘Chad Vader’ helps voters request absentee ballots

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chad Vader is back and helping teach people how to register to vote.

Election clerks throughout the state say they have been inundated with phone calls regarding absentee ballots.

(Request a ballot at MyVote.WI HERE.)

The questions center on how to request one, specifically navigating the myvote website, and the status of their ballot.

To help, the Dane County Clerk's Office enlisted the help of Aaron Yonda and Matt Sloan, in creating this video public service announcement to explain how to request a ballot online.

Sloan and Yonda gained widespread fame in 2007 for their short video series "Chad Vader: Day Shift Manager" that imagines a world in which Darth Vader's less successful brother, Chad, works at a grocery store.

The series racked up over 150 million views and got the Madison filmmakers featured in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, personally presented the pair an award for their premier episode which was screened at the 2007 Star Wars Fan Movie Challenge.

A pair of episodes even featured then Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz.

Now Chad is back and attempting to register to vote. A task that Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, played by Sloan, patiently walks the Sith lord through.