Why college-aged students are prone to riskier behavior during the pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- As UW-Madison sees a spike in COVID-19 cases among students, some are being blamed for breaking the rules by attending large gatherings, such as house parties, and not wearing masks. So why the risky behavior?

Public Health Madison & Dane County reported Tuesday that Dane County has added 901 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. At least 71 percent of people who have tested positive for the virus are UW students or staff.

Additionally, a group of UW-Madison students is facing disciplinary action after an Instagram video showed them breaking the university's COVID-19 rules.

Dr. Jenna Behm-Lawton, a Psychology instructor at Madison College, says even though college students are capable of making good decisions, they weigh risks differently at their age.

"Particularly in social situations when there's a chance of this risk of being isolated, and this risk of depression and anxiety as a result of not having these relationships," said Dr. Behm-Lawton. "They weigh that risk of not having the social against the risk of potentially contracting the coronavirus."

Dr. Behm-Lawton also says that the threat of punishment may not deter future risky behavior.

"Punishment typically is not as effective as [positive] reinforcement," she said. "We need a sense of we're all in this together. We're protecting ourselves but we're also protecting each other."

During adolescence and into adulthood, research shows the brain region most sensitive to social rewards develops at a much faster rate than the part of the brain responsible for rational decision making, according to Dr. Behm-Lawton.