Why do college students break pandemic rules?

MADISON (WKOW) -- As UW-Madison administrators urge students to limit contact with each other for two weeks, a Madison College psychology instructor explains why college-aged people are prone to break pandemic rules, and why it's difficult for them to spend separated from others.

Dr. Jenna Behm-Lawton says that for those in their late teens and early 20s, this is a time called "emerging adulthood." It's traditionally a time for them to take risks, meet new people, and form an identity.

"It is a really hard time right now for everybody, but particularly for that group of students because what they're trying to do is be social and get together and make new friends," she said.

From a developmental standpoint, Behm-Lawton says, "the part of the brain most sensitive to social rewards develops at a much faster rate than the part of the brain that is responsible for rational decision making."

Because of this, she says that while teens are capable of making good decisions, they weigh the risks differently than an adult might. She said this is particularly true in social situations where "there's this risk of being isolated, this risk of of depression and anxiety as a result of not having these relationships."

"They weigh that risk, the risk of not having the social, against the risk of potentially contracting the coronavirus," she said.

Right now, UW-Madison is considering disciplinary action for teens who were caught on video crowding into a small hallway without masks or social distancing.

For this age group, Behm-Lawton says disciplinary action or punishment may not be a deterrent. She says positive reinforcement is often a better model.

"Acknowledging, 'This is hard, you are making sacrifices, we're all making sacrifices, we're all in this together, and maybe getting some student input on what can we do to support you better,' is usually a more effective strategy than punishment," she said.

Behm-Lawton says she thinks many, if not most, students are following the rules but the ones who aren't are sticking out much more in national headlines.