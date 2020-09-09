WIAA tournaments will not be held at UW facilities this fall

MADISON (WKOW)-- The WIAA and UW Wisconsin-Madison announced the WIAA fall state tournaments and culminating events will not be conducted at UW facilities this fall due to COVID restrictions in Dane County.

The WIAA has acknowledged all tournament schedules and venues are subject to change if conditions warrant in accordance with local, state and national health guidelines.

This impacts the state girls golf, girls swim and dive, and girls tennis.

In July, the Board of Control’s approval of a reduced, 11-week fall football ruled out conducting the 2020 State Football Finals held at Camp Randall.