Wisconsin angler looking to break world record in Peoria

PEORIA (WEEK) — A Wisconsin angler is looking to break a world record while fishing at Sankoty Lakes Resort & Retreat north of Peoria, Illinois, through Thursday morning.

Jeff Kolodzinksi cast his first line at about 9 a.m. Wednesday for a 24-hour spree of fishing with a goal to break his 2019 world record of 2,172 fish caught on hook and line in one full day.

The virtual event is to benefit the Fishing for Life program, a not-for-profit that pairs children from families in need with mentors who teach them sporting and other life skills, according to a release by the KDB Group.

Sankoty Lakes is being developed by investor Kim Blickenstaff and Dwayne Atherton. The 200-acre property already has three lakes, but will also include glamor camping and an RV park.

Kolodzinksi, also known as “The Marathon Man” in the fishing world, said he hopes to raise another $20,000 this year for charity.

He says he believes two fish per minute is within his reach if the conditions are right.

Kolodzinksi, formerly of northwest Indiana but now from Slinger, Wisconsin, near Milwaukee, set the world record at Canton’s Giant Goose Ranch in 2019 with 90 fish per hour.

The 24-hour fishing event is being livestreamed on his Facebook page with regular updates through Thursday morning.

“I live off your energy … Even the Energizer Bunny gets a little tired after a while and needs a battery replacement,” said Kolodzinski in the release. “So when I see people chime in on Facebook, that is really encouraging and will help me to stay awake for 24 hours. But most of all, man, we’d love you to partner and help us help the folks at Fishing for Life change some lives through the language of fishing. We need your help to raise some funds to do that.”