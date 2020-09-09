With election interest keen, Fox’s Carlson strong in ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson hit the television version of a royal flush on the week before Labor Day. Each one of his five weeknight programs landed in the Nielsen company’s lists of the 20 most-watched programs. Four of them were in the Top 10. Fellow cable news personalities Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Rachel Maddow were all among the most popular programs last week. It’s a reflection of the relative paucity of material on the broadcast networks, along with strong interest in the presidential election. Fox News had more viewers in prime time than any broadcast network.