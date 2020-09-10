90 cards for 90 years: Family of DeForest woman calls for birthday cards to help celebrate

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's one thing to celebrate a birthday during the pandemic. Its another to celebrate turning 90.

Beverly Sperry of DeForest will celebrate that milestone on Thursday, Sept. 17. Her family is hoping to mark the milestone with 90 birthday cards.

Beverly was born on Madison's east side and raised her six children in the area. Her family says she cared for her daughter and husband when they were both on hospice.

Beverly's granddaughter, Kelli Notaro, tells 27 News her grandmother is one of the most selfless people she knows, and always puts the needs of others before her own.

"My grandma has never put herself first," Notaro said. "She was always caring for someone who was ill or caring for the family, and I can never remember a time when she was talking about herself or what she wanted."

Kelli says even on past birthdays, Beverly always was thinking of her family.

"Usually the whole family goes out to dinner," Notaro said. "For the last 10 years we always went to Red Lobster. We thought that was her favorite place. Finally about two years ago she finally told us, 'I just go there because you like it. I don't even like seafood.'"

This year, the family isn't able to hold a big celebration for Beverly's birthday. That's where you come in. They're asking for 90 birthday cards to celebrate Beverly's 90th birthday.

"Currently she has about 18, which is a good start," Notaro said.

You can send Beverly a birthday card at the address below:

Grandma “Beverly” Sperry

117 Seminole Way

DeForest, WI 53532

The family is also holding a drive-by parade for Beverly next Saturday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

"For someone who has been so selfless for 90 years now, I can't think of a better way to celebrate her," Notaro said.