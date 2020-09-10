A new school year unfolds in New York, colored by the virus

Back to school for many of New York’s 2 ½ million public school students has meant back to their kitchen tables and bedrooms where they left last spring. Students in most of the state’s largest districts, including Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers, are starting the year remotely as teachers and administrators take time to prepare buildings and train staff. New York City, by far the largest district, will offer a remote and in-person blend Sept. 21. Meanwhile, many of the rural and suburban districts across the state stuck to the traditional post-Labor Day return and are bringing students back to buildings, if only part-time, this week.