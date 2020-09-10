African serval cat, named Spartacus, missing in NH town

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A serval cat named Spartacus has run away from the home of its owner in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and is missing. Police say the 40-pound cat is legally owned. Owner Dean King says his family adopted the cat from a Florida zoo four years ago. It ran out their front door as his wife was trying to let their dog inside on Wednesday evening. Photos show the cat is tawny in color with dark spots and has long ears. Police are asking anyone who sees the cat to report it to their dispatcher.