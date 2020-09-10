Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria welcome fifth child together

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a party of five for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. The couple on Wednesday announced the arrival of a baby boy, their fifth child together. Hilaria Baldwin posted on Instagram and said the boy, “is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name.” Alec Baldwin, former star of “30 Rock” and current host of ABC’s “The Match Game,” and Hilaria Baldwin, a podcast host and fitness guru, married in 2012. They have a daughter and four sons. Alec Baldwin also has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.