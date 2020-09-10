Algerian lawmakers OK constitution change before referendum

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s lower house of parliament has approved a revision of the North African nation’s constitution that’s expected to go before the nation in a Nov. 1 referendum. The 320 lawmakers present voted for the constitutional changes. But 140 others were absent, many of them opposed to the move, notably from parties of the “Democratic Alternative” group. Opponents, along with the pro-democracy protest movement known as Hirak, want transition government to clean house after two decades of power by then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, forced out by protests last year.