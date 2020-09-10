Asia Today: India adds 96K virus cases, orders some retests

NEW DELHI (AP) — India edged closer to recording nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours as it ordered retesting of many people whose first results were from the less reliable rapid antigen tests being widely used. According to the Health Ministry, India recorded another spike of 96,551 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to over 4.56 million. It also reported another 1,209 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 76,271. India’s health ministry has asked states to allow testing on demand without a doctor’s prescription. It also said some negative rapid antigen tests should be redone through the more reliable method that looks for the genetic code of the virus.