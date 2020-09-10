Assange extradition hearing paused over COVID-19 risk

LONDON (AP) — The London hearing on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition from Britain to the United States was suspended Thursday because one of the lawyers may have been exposed to the coronavirus. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ordered that proceedings be adjourned until Monday while a lawyer representing the U.S. government is tested for the virus. Assange is fighting American prosecutors’ attempt get Britain to send him to the U.S. to stand trial on spying charges. U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret U.S. military documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.