Austria: Man claims mother locked him in basement for months

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Austria say they are investigating claims by a 45-year-old man that he was locked in a basement for months by his mother. Vienna police said Thursday that the man was discovered by firefighters who had been called to the house due a “sanitary mishap.” The man, who was in poor health, was taken to the hospital. On the way there he told firefighters that his 77-year-old mother had locked him in the basement since April. The woman is now being investigated on suspicion of illegal imprisonment.

Associated Press

