BACK TO SCHOOL: An easy lunch idea using leftovers

(WKOW) -- Whether your child is learning in person or virtually, you're probably already racking your brain for lunch ideas.

Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Chef Meryl van der Merwe stopped by with a sandwich option to make life a little easier.

She talked to viewers about Jaffles, a warm bread pocket that you can fill with almost anything, including leftovers.

1) Use two pieces of bread (wheat or white)

2) A choice of filling (Enchilada, Mac & Cheese, Sloppy Joe, Pizza, Ham & Egg, etc.)

3) Pre-cook ingredients

4) Use a scoop spoon to place ingredients into the center of the piece of bread

5) Place the second piece of bread on top of the piece of bread with ingredients

6) Spread the outside bread with either margarine or butter

7) Use Jaffle Iron- or other sandwich press- to crimp the two pieces of bread together with ingredients inside

8) Place in the oven and cook until the bread is light golden brown

If you don't have time to make the sandwich pocket, Chef Meryl has also come up with a pre-made option called Jaffez.