Badger hockey seasons delayed due to pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Both the Badger men's and women's hockey seasons will be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came in a statement Thursday from the Hockey Commissioners Association which represents all eleven Division I ice hockey conferences, including the Big Ten.

"Due to the impact COVID-19 continues to have across the country and within higher education, the start of competition for Division I college hockey season will be delayed," the statement said. "Each conference will announce plans for the season individually."

The Big Ten has not yet announced when the season will begin.

JT Cestkowski

Social Media Content Producer/Desk Editor

