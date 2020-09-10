Badger hockey seasons delayed due to pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Both the Badger men's and women's hockey seasons will be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came in a statement Thursday from the Hockey Commissioners Association which represents all eleven Division I ice hockey conferences, including the Big Ten.

"Due to the impact COVID-19 continues to have across the country and within higher education, the start of competition for Division I college hockey season will be delayed," the statement said. "Each conference will announce plans for the season individually."

The Big Ten has not yet announced when the season will begin.