Badgers announce new testing numbers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin athletic department has updated the results of COVID-19 testing since it began on June 8. As of Sept. 9, 58 student-athletes have tested positive through the athletic department testing and 25 more tested positive at outside testing sites.

The athletic department has tested 734 student-athletes. They have conducted a total of 3,979 tests.

UW Athletics announced Wednesday night that the football and men's hockey teams would take a two-week pause from team activities due to the recent increases in positive tests.