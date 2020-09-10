Biden to visit Minnesota next week

DULUTH, MN — Presidential candidate Joe Biden is traveling to Minnesota on Friday, September 18, according to a news release from his campaign.

The release did not specify where in Minnesota he’ll be traveling to.

This is the first time he will be visiting the state since he announced his presidential bid.

His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, visited Minnesota earlier this week.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has made three stops in Duluth in as many months, with Donald Trump Junior’s visit being the most recent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.