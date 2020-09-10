Black Democrat urges governor to drop Black court nominee

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Black Democratic state lawmaker who is challenging the appointment of a Black woman to the Florida Supreme Court contends Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is engaging in “racial tokenism” by choosing someone the court itself has already ruled is not eligible for the position. State Rep. Geraldine Thompson said in a news conference Thursday that DeSantis only chose Renatha Francis for the high court because she shares his conservative ideology, not because he sought racial diversity. Thompson says Francis doesn’t meet the constitutional requirement of being a Florida Bar member for at least 10 years.