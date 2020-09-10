British Airways’ parent to cut flights following quarantines

LONDON (AP) — British Airways’ parent company says it will cut flights due to coronavirus travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. International Airlines Group, which also owns the Spanish national carrier Iberia, said that short-haul bookings have fallen slightly following the implementation of new quarantine requirements by the U.K. and other European governments for travellers returning from specific countries, including Spain. It also said it is raising 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) through the sale of new shares. It will use the money to cope with the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.