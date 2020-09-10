Businesses impacted by college student case boom

MADISON (WKOW) -- While sparse during the day, students have been showing up to the Sconnie Bar later at night ever since they started coming back to the city.

But owner Lucas Simon-Wambach says they've kept it under control.

"I know some of the bars down closer to state street and downtown have had hundreds at a time or just a huge mass of students,"Simon-Wambach said. "We've been lucky where we haven't seen it to that extent."

With cases among college students breaking records, Wambach says he understands that as a college focused bar, they have a responsibility to make sure they don't become a hot-spot.

"Absolutely and that's one thing that we're having constant communications and making sure that everyone's working together to the same goal," he said."We want to be having fun while we're here but making sure that it's in a safe way."

Simon-Wambach says it's almost impossible for them to enforce the university quarantine because they have no way of knowing for sure who is an undergrad or student, but there are some things still under his control, and that's enforcing social distancing and the mask mandate.

He says they've had to issue warnings to patrons to put their masks back on with risk of being kicked out and enforce a strict 25 percent capacity limit.

"Making sure that our staff is out getting tested regularly, as well as washing their hands anytime you're touching anything, and sanitizing menus and everything like that," Simon-Wambach said.

He knows it could be a matter of time before they may have to close again like at the start of the pandemic.

"That's definitely a very real possibility and we're just rolling here and making sure we keep things as safe as possible until we hear otherwise," he said.