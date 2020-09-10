California wildfires growing bigger, moving faster than ever

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Fire experts say California is experiencing more extreme fire behavior driven by drought and warming temperatures that can spread flames far more rapidly. That leaves less time for warnings or evacuations. Explosive fires that consume tens of thousands of acres were rare 30 years ago. So were fires from super-heated fuels that can create thunderstorms and spin off ‘firenadoes.’ Equally troubling are the hot, dry winds that are happening before the historical peak of the California’s wildfire season. Measurements of how quickly that air sucks moisture out of fuels are the highest in at least four decades across major parts of the West.