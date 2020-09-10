Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing sanctions against a Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the U.S. presidential election in November. The government has charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process. There’s also a Microsoft announcement on hacking attempts targeting U.S. political campaigns, parties and consultants. The actions underscore the extent to which the same cyber intrusions and foreign influence operations that defined the 2016 White House race remain a persistent concern today, even as President Donald Trump expresses doubt about Russian meddling.