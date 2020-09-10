China becoming battleground for plant-based meat makers

HONG KONG (AP) — China has become a battleground for plant-based meat companies looking to tap into the world’s largest market for meat-consumption. American plant-based meat company Impossible Foods Inc. is awaiting regulatory approval to enter the China market, while rivals such as Beyond Meat have pushed forward with plans to set up production in China despite edgy relations between Beijing and Washington. Those are just two of the companies with sights set on the 1.4 billion Chinese consumers in hopes that many will join their Western counterparts in seeking alternatives to meat beyond their traditional fake meat offerings that already span the spectrum from fake crab to duck breast and steak.