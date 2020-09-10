Dane County reports largest increase in COVID-19 cases, more than double previous high

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane reported its largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases, more than doubling its previous high, according to new numbers from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Over the last 24 hours, Dane County reported 456 new COVID-19 cases. The previous largest increase, reported this past Sunday, was 195.

Dane County reports all of its COVID-19 data on an online dashboard updated every day at 9:30 a.m.

"Our community is experiencing its first sustained, significant surge of illness since this terrible pandemic began," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a written statement. "The task before all of us is great, as we are facing a public health emergency."

Parisi said the majority of the cases were "affiliated" with UW-Madison.

The number of new cases from yesterday is 456. This is a dramatic increase. See our website for strategies to protect yourself and your family: https://t.co/wbYqXa6F94 pic.twitter.com/0008EJZL5e — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) September 10, 2020

Yesterday, the university placed two dorms on a two-week quarantine to reign-in the outbreak on its campus. In-person classes were canceled for the remainder of the week and will resume online for the next two weeks beginning Monday.

UW-Madison's Smart Restart dashboard, where the university reports all new COVID-19 tests connected to the campus, has not yet updated to reflect the numbers from the past 24 hours.

The most recent information was from Sept. 8, when 66 people tested positive for the virus. The high, recorded Sept. 6, was 175 positive tests.

To date, 1,070 UW-Madison students and staff have tested positive.

UW-Madison to shift to remote instruction for two weeks; Sellery, Witte Residence Halls to begin quarantine at 10 p.m. to curb COVID-19 spread.https://t.co/1uxwXOtez9 — UW–MaskUp (@UWMadison) September 10, 2020

Young people, according to Parisi, have complicated efforts to control the pandemic because he said many will not give names of other people with whom they have come into contact.

"This pandemic has caused irreversible pain across our country," Parisi said in his statement. "We have seen what [it] has done to families and tight[-]knit communities. We must act now - together - to change the course we are on."