Despite judge’s order, plans being made for census layoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even though a federal judge ordered the U.S. Census Bureau to halt winding down the 2020 census for the time being, supervisors in at least one California office have been instructed to make plans for laying off census takers. In an email obtained by The Associated Press, a field manager instructs supervisors to rate the census takers working under them with letters “A,” “B,” and “C.” Those getting a “C” rating will be the first terminated during the next round of layoffs. The email was sent out Wednesday, just days after a judge ordered the Census Bureau to stop winding down operations until at least next week.