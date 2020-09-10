DNA hit leads to charges in 2011 sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man accused in a 2011 sexual assault in downtown Madison was charged today after his DNA was recently identified by police.

Juan Salgado-Arroyo appeared and was charged in Dane County court with 1st degree sexual assault.

The case stems from an unsolved sexual assault on Aug. 22, 2011

The victim told police of being chased on foot in the 1000 block of W. Dayton Street by two men who pushed her to the ground.

The sexual assault was eventually stopped when the victim's screams were heard by another person who yelled at the attackers. The attackers then ran off.

DNA profiles from the attackers obtained from the victim were entered into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System at the time.

The case remained unsolved until recently when police say a DNA hit was made.

No identity on the second suspect at this time.