Donald Trump Jr. to campaign in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Donald J. Trump for President Inc. announced on Thursday that Donald Trump Jr. will host five ‘Make America Great Again!’ events in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia next week.

The event on Tuesday, September 15, will be held at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Wausau.

According to the campaign announcement, Donald Trump Jr. “will speak directly with the American people, spreading President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda.”