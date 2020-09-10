Dueling over diamonds: LVMH says Tiffany not worth buyout

PARIS (AP) — It’s an ugly spat for such a glamorous industry. French luxury powerhouse LVMH and U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co. are blaming each other for the collapse of what would have been the sector’s biggest-ever buyout deal. Paris-based LVMH announced Wednesday it was abandoning the $14.5 billion takeover plan because of French government concern about proposed U.S. tariffs. But after Tiffany sued to enforce the deal, LVMH lashed back and threatened legal action of its own. Even before Wednesday’s announcement, the deal’s value had been eroded by wider industry troubles. The coronavirus pandemic has caused retail sales to plunge around the world.