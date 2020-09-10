Ex-Driscoll’s exec sentenced for stealing from berry giant

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former executive for California-based Driscoll’s — one of the world’s largest berry suppliers — has been sentenced to federal prison and ordered to repay nearly $1.5 million. U.S. prosecutors say Marc Marier of Napierville, Illinois, was sentenced Thursday in a San Jose courtroom to 29 months in prison after pleading guilty in June to wire fraud and money laundering. Driscoll’s, based in California’s Central Valley, hired Marier in 2017 as head of real estate and workplace services. Prosecutors say he used the position to submit and approve false invoices from a phony company.