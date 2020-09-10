Georgia Police: 3 shot, wounded after fight at Waffle House

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said three people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out at a Georgia Waffle House. Two women and a man were shot around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at a Waffle House in DeKalb County. Police said the victims were with a group of people when an argument escalated and ended in gunfire. One woman was found alone in the parking lot and was hospitalized in critical condition. Another woman and a man then arrived at the hospital and are in stable condition. Police said there were multiple shooters and one gun was recovered, but everybody else involved left the scene.