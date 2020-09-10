Getting answers: Is it safer for college students to quarantine on campus or go home?

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a question on whether the spread of COVID-19 would slow down more if students left campus or quarantined in place.

Many medical professionals agree students should be quarantined on campus. Sending them to their home communities could worsen the spread in places that have a better handle on their COVID-19 numbers.

"If we get to a point where we have to send them home, we want to make sure they don't infect those communities they go back to, so the better option is probably to quarantine them before sending them out to communities across the country," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health's chief quality officer.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi sent a letter to top UW officials Wednesday asking for students in residence halls to be sent home.

On Thursday, Parisi told 27 News he's willing to find a "middle ground."

"Perhaps that's having the students quarantine for two weeks and test and then allow them to go home," said the county executive. "What I think what's important now is for the UW to let us know what their criteria is, what are their numbers that will drive certain decisions."

Parisi said the university hasn't shared any metric system it has for when changes happen on campus based on coronavirus case numbers.

Public Health Madison Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said there's no good answer to where students should go to stop the spread.

"Lots of people living in congregate living facilities will increase and potentially hasten the spread of illness among this population, which may have an impact on the future in our community, but returning them home has the risk of introducing illness into their own home communities, which something to be considered as well in that decision point," said Heinrich.