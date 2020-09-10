Granto in support of 2-week shutdown, delayed season

(WKOW) MADISON- On Wednesday evening, Athletic Director Barry Alvarez ordered the Badgers football team and men's hockey team to take a two-week break due to the rise in COVID testing numbers. On Thursday, UW revealed that 83 student-athletes have tested positive since June.

UW Men's Hockey Coach Tony Granato could not say how many members of the team tested positive, but with students arriving on campus roughly two weeks ago, this shutdown did not come as a complete surprise.

"I don't think it's a big surprise," Granato said. "We've had players on campus since July 5. We went through the whole summer knowing what the protocol was going to be if indeed there was a spike around campus where we did have some cases within our locker room, so we were prepared."

Granato is also in support of the Hockey Commissioners Association's announcement to delay the start of the men's and women's hockey season. The men were originally scheduled to begin in October and the women in late September. It's now up to each individual conference on when they will get going.

"Let's face it," Granato said. "Football is the big sport on everybody's campus. We need football back and for them to get everything in order there and make a decision on when they're going to start, makes sense for us to be in alignment to wait and follow them."

Granato remains confident that the hockey season will go on especially after frequent conversations with Big Ten coaches.

"We've been really proactive weekly on planning and preparing for what we have in front of us."

In front of them now is a two week hiatus where they will focus on getting back on track.

As for the athletes who tested positive, they will quarantine for 10-14 days and then take tests again to make sure they are negative. In addition, they will go through some other health tests to make sure they are fit and ready to play.

Granato said the the players who tested positive have minor symptons.

"Everybody is doing well," Granato said. Nobody is in a bad spot."