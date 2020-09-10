In remembrance of 9/11, state flags to fly at half staff

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers has ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Friday in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the attacks on Sep. 11, 2001 and in honor of the State Day of Service.

“On the 19th anniversary of September 11th, we pay tribute to the those who lost their lives, the survivors and surviving family members and loved ones, and the first responders, volunteers, and other countless heroes who responded during a time of great need,” Gov. Evers said. “We continue to strive toward that which has held us together when tragedy strikes, our resilience, our spirit of service, and the resolve to find strength through unity and purpose.”