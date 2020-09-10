Janesville police arrest two in string of early morning armed robberies

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Two Janesville residents were arrested Thursday following four armed robberies at convenience stores in a span of 50 minutes.

Wilson, Devonti M. Wilson, 36, Janesville and Leonora S. Blakley, 29, Janesville were arrested in connection with the robberies.

Wilson faces possible multiple armed robbery charges and Blakley faces possible multiple charges of being a party to the crime of armed robbery.

At 5:26 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Kwik Trip, 254 E. Memorial. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes.

The next three robberies occurred with the same suspect, each time demanding money and cigarettes from each location, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

Those businesses include Lions QuickMart at 2615 Milton Avenue (5:51 a.m.), Exxon at 3420 Milton Avenue (6:10 a.m.), and Walgreens at 1717 Milton Avenue (6:18 a.m.).

Nobody was injured during these robberies.

The suspects were taken into custody near scene the last robbery, and their vehicle was seized and later searched.

That search found evidence that linked the suspect to the robberies, including several pieces of clothing, cash, cigarettes and a handgun.

Police also are investigating whether either of the suspects were involved in the robbery Sept. 8 at approximately 2:30 a.m. at the Lions QuickMart robbed this morning.