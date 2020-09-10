Justices reject bid by Kanye West to get on Ohio ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rapper Kanye West will remain off Ohio’s fall presidential ballot after a decision Thursday by the state’s high court. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose acted lawfully when he rejected West’s nominating petitions. Attorneys for West’s campaign in Ohio had argued it was LaRose’s duty to accept any petition for an independent candidate as long as no protest was filed against their petition and it didn’t violate Ohio law. The business mogul formerly supported President Donald Trump before announcing his own president bid July 4. He’s on the ballot in 12 states.