Life inside lockdown: How UW roommates are adapting to new quarantine rules

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison slightly relaxed rules for students in the two quarantined dorms Thursday afternoon.

Instead of a total lockdown, students living in Sellery and Witte halls will now be allowed to leave and go to Gordon Dining and Events Center for three meals each day.

Freshman Nick Knobel says he appreciates the change, but he worries it will make the quarantine less effective.

"As a student, it was nice because we actually had a diverse option of food," he said. "But from a university perspective, if they really want us locked down, it was kind of a poor decision because we just walked out of our dorm and walked over there. Anyone could have walked somewhere else if they truly wanted."

Knobel lives in Sellery with his roommate Ryan Hoyt.

The new rule went into effect in time for dinner Thursday, and Hoyt said getting fresh air was a nice change of pace.

"Being able to see people around was really helpful and encouraging," he said.

However, Hoyt said he's still anxious about what the future holds.

"We don't know what's going to come next," he said. "I'm pretty nervous about us shutting down within the next couple weeks."

Both Hoyt and Knobel said they want the quarantine to work because they want to be able to stay on campus and have in-person classes.

But Knobel said he wonders what will happen since other freshman dorms aren't under quarantine.

"I would have thought they would have shut everyone down while they have us shut down," he said. "They can't just keep locking us down, so if this doesn't work, then they have to send us home."

Knobel said after the chaotic scenes that followed Wednesday night's quarantine announcement, things have started to settle down a bit, but there's still an atmosphere of shock.

"A lot of people were stunned that it happened so fast," he said.

Though other students in their dorm have left and gone home, both Knobel and Hoyt are from the San Francisco area and say that's not an option for them.

"I'm going to stick it out," Knobel said.

He said he's not sure what students will do to keep themselves occupied over the next two weeks, but since everyone was tested for COVID-19, he thinks people within each dorm will start hanging out more once they get their results back.