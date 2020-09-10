Madison man arrested for racist graffiti around UW campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is in the Dane County jail for allegedly spray-painting a series of racist graffiti on and off UW-Madison's campus last week.

John Englert, 71, Madison was arrested on tentative charges of graffiti and bail jumping, according to an incident report from UW-Madison police.

The racist messages appeared Sept. 3, police said.

Englert was allegedly caught on security cameras tagging State Street businesses.

Dane County Jail records show he was arrested on similar tentative charges by city of Madison police.