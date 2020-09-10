Man accused of making Zoom lecture bomb threat free on bond

HOUSTON (AP) — A man accused of making a bomb threat against the University of Houston during a Zoom lecture has been released on bond. Ibraheem Ahmed Al Bayati appeared Wednesday at a detention hearing in federal court in Houston where a magistrate judge set bond at $200,000. The judge also ordered Al Bayati placed on home confinement with a GPS monitor, and his use of a computer is restricted and monitored. Al Bayati’s attorney declined to comment on the case. Federal authorities allege the 19-year-old U.S. citizen joined made a bomb threat during a Sept. 2 university lecture on Zoom.