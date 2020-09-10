More than 40 killed by armed militia in Congo’s east

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local officials say more than 40 people have been killed in attacks by rebels this week in Congo’s eastern Ituri province. The civil society president in Irumu territory, Gili Gotabo, on Thursday blamed the Allied Democratic Forces for the attacks that also led to women and children being kidnapped in the Banyali-Tchabi chiefdom in the Ituri province. This is the latest in a string of attacks by ADF militia members in the past two months in the area. The ADF originated in Uganda and has long been a threat in eastern Congo, killing hundreds since last year.