New wildfire threatens homes in seaside resort near Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A new wildfire has broken out near Athens and more homes are being evacuated a day after a different blaze near the Greek capital. The fire service said about 100 firefighters assisted by three water-dropping helicopters were trying Thursday to tame the blaze burning through low vegetation among scattered homes in the seaside resort of Artemis. Residents were asked to leave their homes as strong winds whipped the flames. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The fire service said a major blaze south of Athens near the town of Anavyssos had been brought under control. The fire forced thousands of home evacuations on Wednesday as a front headed for the town.